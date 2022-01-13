Dixie D. Womer left this world on Jan. 10, 2022. She peacefully passed away at the Robert Packer Hospital with her loving family by her side.
Dixie was born Sept. 18, 1944 in Sayre Pa. and was the daughter to her late parents Robert Lantz and Margaret G. Brown Lantz.
She is pre-deceased by her son John Edward West and her first husband, Raymond West.
She is survived by her beautiful daughter Mary Ellen Harris, son in law, Bob Harris, Cherished grandchildren, Trevor & Jamie(Levering) Bennett, Christy and Donald Barrett, Megan and Brian Rector, John and Cody West. Her great-grandbabies who are the love of her life: Chloe, Treyton, Sophia, Lennox, Sylvie and Londyn Barrett. Dallas and Roczen West. Beloved brothers: Edward (Terry) Mann, John (Barb) Mann, Bob ( Kathy) Lantz and precious sister, Linda (Dan Walters) Reynolds. Several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of caring friends. The love of her life of 56 years, Thomas R. Womer.
Dixie pursued her dream of becoming a nurse where she spent many years caring for others from her hometown in Sayre venturing all the way to Texas. Her passion was to care for those in need which later blossomed into becoming a personal caretaker to many special family members. Dixie was full of life. Her heart was so giving and full of so much love, she was supportive to all, no matter what the circumstances.
She was an inspiration to never give up, always strive for the best, never back down from a challenge, love wholeheartedly and never fear a single thing. If there is one person in this whole world that overcame all obstacles, always stayed true to herself and prevailed with grace and dignity it was Dixie. No words could truly describe how much she is loved in return and treasured beyond all measure and because of her, her family knew of no other way but to live by example. Dixie’s legacy will live on through growth and development of her cherished grandbabies. Who have devoted their life to be all that they are and all that they will become because of the love and guidance they were granted from their precious Momma who was delivered to this world as a special order.
Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Blauvelt Funeral Home 625 Broad Street Waverly, NY on Thursday Jan. 13, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. Dixie will be laid to rest in Tioga Point Cemetery in Athens, Pa. at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are entrusted to the Lynch Funeral Home 318 West Broad Street Horseheads, N.Y. Words of Condolcnce and Memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com. Those wishing to remember Dixie may do so by “Just Pay it Forward with no Expectations in return.”