Ruth E. (Thompson) Frisbie, 88, of Sayre, Pa., went to her Heavenly home on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 at Athens Health and Rehabilitation Center after several years of declining health due to Alzheimer’s disease.
She was born on Dec. 20, 1933 in Towanda, Pa., the daughter of the late Louis and Mildred (Decker) Thompson.
Ruth enjoyed crocheting and could often be found visiting with her friends and neighbors on her front steps or in her kitchen, always with a cup of coffee and a donut.
In addition to her parents, Ruth is predeceased by her husband of 47 years Melvin “Mike” Frisbie, beloved daughter Patty Frisbie, son Melvin “Punk” Frisbie, grandson Jason Frisbie, brother and sister-in-law Ed and Malabeam Thompson, father-in-law and mother-in-law Melvin and Kathryn Frisbie, and brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws James and Ina Frisbie, Stanley and Joyce Frisbie, Frank Frisbie, Clarence and Doris Frisbie, Nelson Frisbie, Ambrose and Gladys Bailey, Donna Frisbie, and Kathryn Talada.
Ruth is survived by her grandsons Melvin “Chip” Frisbie and his wife Janet, of Milan, Pa. and Matthew Frisbie of Hughesville, PA, daughter-in-law Marlene Frisbie of Athens, Pa., great-grandchildren Mary and Nicholas Frisbie of Milan, Pa., brother-in-law Manley Frisbie, sister-in-laws Della Vanderpool and her husband, Kenny, and Joyce Frisbie, and several nieces and nephews whom she loved very much.
A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225. S. Main Street, Athens, with the Rev. Mark Cox officiating.
Burial will follow in Bradford County Memorial Park.