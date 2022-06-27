Harold M. Watts, 80, of Erin, New York passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Elderwood Care in Waverly, New York.
He was predeceased by his parents, Merle and Rose Keyes Watts; sisters, Mary and Lillian “Sis”; brother and sister-in-law, Merle Jr “Pat” and Hester Watts.
Harold is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Rosanne “Candy” Hess Watts; his daughters, Crystal (Arch) Gublo of Elmira Heights, Sandra (Gary) Goodrich of Horseheads and Tammy (Rick) Nichols of Erin; brother, George R. Watts of Erin; grandchildren, Brandon Watts, Dillon Goodrich, Alexandria Koski, Josh Gulbo and Brent Nichols; several grandchildren; special friends, Stanley (Niki) Wells of Alaska and Jeff (Joy) Hess of Breesport; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Harold was born in Elmira and graduated from Horseheads High School in 1961 where he was a champion wrestler. He worked at Schweizer Aircraft in Elmira for over 46 years as an Aircraft Welder. Harold enjoyed Archery, bowling, horseshoes, golf and flying radio-controlled airplanes. He loved riding his motorcycle and horses. He was a member of the Chemung Rod and Gun Club, where he was the president of the Archery Club.
A celebration of Harold’s life will be held on Sunday, July 10, 2022 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Erin Volunteer Fire Department, 1464 Swartwood Hill Road, Erin, NY 14838. The family is being assisted by the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Harold’s request may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com