Patricia J. (Wilcox) Bodine, 88, of Chemung, N.Y., passed away on Friday, Jan. 14, at the Beechtree Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Ithaca, N.Y. She was the loving wife of the late Maynard L. Bodine, who passed away Feb. 24, 2009. The couple married August 29, 1970 and had 38 happy years together.
Pat was born on Sept. 26, 1933 in Towanda, PA, daughter of the late Guy and Louise (Considine) Wilcox. She was a graduate of the St. Agnes School, Class of 1951, and after was a telephone operator for Commonwealth Telephone until her retirement. Pat was a member of St. Peter & Paul’s Catholic Church in Towanda and in later years attended St. James Catholic Church in Waverly, N.Y. She enjoyed watching NASCAR and her beloved New York Yankees, hosting family gatherings at her home, and traveling with Maynard to Florida in their motorhome.
Pat is survived by her sister, Sandra R. Lewis of Waverly, N.Y and her brother, Paul E. Wilcox of Rochester, NY., several nieces, nephews, and cousins, along with special friend Jenny Overpeck. She was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband Maynard, her brother Michael J. Wilcox, and several brothers and sisters-in-law, and special friend Warren Overpeck.
Pat’s family is planning a memorial service at a later date, The Roberts Funeral Home, Inc. 279 Main St., Wellsburg, N.Y. has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Contributions may be made in Pat’s memory to the American Heart Association 727 Greenville Ave. Dallas, TX 75231 or to the National Kidney Foundation 30 East 33rd Street New York, N.Y. 10016.