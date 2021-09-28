Marilu L. White, 65, of Waverly passed away with her husband as a result of a tragic fire on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 at home.
She was predeceased by her parents, Francis and Pat Williams and Effie Allen; her loving husband of 13 years, James “Tiger” White; her son, Brandon E.T. Lane.
Marilu is survived by her children, Paul (Alexis) Lane III of Towanda, Bryan Lane of Waverly and Richard Lane of Burlington, Pa.; siblings, Vikki Combs of Bentley Creek, John Allen of Waverly, Dan (Lori) Allen of Florida, Jumer Johnson of Burlington, Pa., James Johnson of Towanda and Emery Johnson of Towanda; grandchildren, Trevor Garey, Carson Banks, Leilani Lane, Zaelea Lane, Natasha Lane, Brooklyn Kasson, Dalton Henry, Kamden Hall and Sage Garrison; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Marilu was born in Towanda, Pa., and worked at several area restaurants, including Reese’s Restaurant and Banana Curve Diner for several years. She enjoyed reading, doing word search puzzles and watching her Forensic Files TV shows.
A time of calling will be held on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y. A memorial service to honor the life of Marilu and Tiger will be held on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 at 12 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, with Pastor Josiah Hartman officiating. For those unable to attend the service, the service will be livestreamed at 12 p.m. at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.
For those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Marilu’s family, you may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com. The family has requested memorial donations be made to Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, NY 14892 to help offset funeral expenses.