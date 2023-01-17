Barbara (Brewer) Murray, 76, of Owego, was born on Nov. 16, 1946. She passed away peacefully with strength and grace on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.
Barbara was born in Sayre, PA to the late Jack and Joan (Onofre) Brewer. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, James Murray the love of her life; brother, Paul Brewer. Barbara is survived by her two sons and daughters-in-laws, Todd and Maria Murray, Scott and Maryann Murray; four grandchildren, Maria, Joseph, Francesca, Evan; brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Sandra Brewer; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Barb graduated from Sayre High School. She began working at IBM Owego. She retired from IBM and Lockheed Martin after 42.5 years of dedicated services as a project manager. Barb loved to spend time with family and friends. She was so proud of her boys and beyond proud of her 4 grandchildren. They were her pride and joy.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023 at 3 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Church, 300 Main St., Owego, NY. There will be no calling hours. The family is being assisted by the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made in Barbara Murray’s memory to Menorah Park Jewish Home of CNY 4101 Genesee Street, Syracuse, NY 13214 or Multiple Sclerosis Society, P.O. Box 91891, Washington, DC 20090-1891.
The family would like to thank Menorah Park Terrace for the excellent care and compassion they provided to Barbara.