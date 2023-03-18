Ellen A. Zapotok (McAndrew), age 78, of 166 Oak Hill Dr, Sayre, Pa., died Wednesday, March 14, 2023 after an extended illness.
She was born Feb. 24, 1945 in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. She was the daughter of the late William J.McAndrew and Mary L. Soltysiak-McAndrew.
She graduated from Central Catholic High School in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. in 1963. She was a dedicated Bank Teller for Citizens and Northern Bank, retiring after 20 years.
In Ellen’s early days she enjoyed horseback riding and was an avid basketball player and took sewing classes. She was a member of the Welcome Wagon society in her neighborhood. Ellen enjoyed baking all sorts of different pies for a local restaurant that commissioned her work. Later she took up running as a hobby, because she said “it looked” fun. She enjoyed having her family over for Sunday dinners and spending time with her grandson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother William J. McAndrew Jr. on Dec. 5, 1982 and sister Mary Jo Murphy on Dec. 14, 2022.
Her survivors include husband of 55 years, Stephen Zapotok, two daughters, Rose Ellen Zapotok-Mint of Waverly, NY and Lorie Ann Zapotok of Charlotte, NC, one grandson, Caden Mint. Also survived by sister Barbara Kascsak of Luzerne, Pa.
A time of remembrance and memorial dinner will be held at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, PA. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com
