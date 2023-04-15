Ricky Soule, 70, of Montour Falls, NY, passed away April 4, 2023 surrounded by his Arc family in his home in Montour Falls.
Ricky was born Oct. 4, 1952 in Waverly, NY, the son of the late Floyd and Mildred Soule.
Both parents predeceased him.
Rick grew up on Talmadge Hill South where he lived until his mother passed away. After his mothers death in 1998, he moved to The Arc of Schuyler home in Montour Falls where he found his new family. He often entertained the residence and staff with songs he played on his beloved organ. He was a jokester and enjoyed playing tricks on you, always calling you by the wrong name on purpose, and loved getting a smile out of you.
Ricky is survived by four siblings; Norma Engelbert, Lana Robbins, Raland Soule, and Rance Soule; and several nieces, nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews; and his entire Arc Family.
Celebration of Life will be held from noon to 3 p.m. at the Ithaca Street Community Center, 32 Ithaca St., Waverly, NY on Sunday, April 16, 2023. A graveside service will follow at the Emory Chaple Cemetery in Waverly, NY at 3:30 p.m. A map to both places may be found in his obituary at www.RoyceChedzoy.com
Memorial donations in his memory may be made to The Arc of Chemung-Schuyler, 203-205 Twelfth St., Watkins Glen, NY 14891.