Leslie E. Selleck, 84, of Sayre, PA passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 25, at the Robert Packer Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.
Les, as he was affectionately known, was born on June 6, 1937, in the Mills Hospital, Towanda, PA, the son of Eleanor M. Selleck Lattimer and Waldo Selleck.
Les graduated from Athens Area High School in 1956. He served in the United States Army and received an Honorable Discharge in 1966. Les was employed with Ingersoll Rand before taking a position at IBM, as a toolmaker. He worked for IBM, which eventually became Lockheed Martin, and retired as a Master Toolmaker with more than 40 years of service, at the age of 75.
He was a communicant of the Church of Epiphany, Sayre, PA. He was a member of the Athens American Legion Post 246 and the National Rifle Association. Les loved spending time with his family and friends. One of his greatest attributes was his ability to tell a story and make people laugh. He had many interests, but most notably was his love of history, particularly the Civil War. He loved old cars, the Lehigh Valley Railroad, firearms, going to flea markets, spending summer vacations in Oak Island, N.C. and Lake George, N.Y. with his family, and he was an avid New York Yankees fan.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and sisters, Shirley Deprospero and Cynthia Kerndt.
Les is survived by his companion, Ann Rogers, of Athens, PA, his sisters Nancy (Ray) Maxim of South Waverly, PA, MaryLou (Ed) Wertz, of Wellsboro, PA, Linda (George) Chadwick of Boalsburg, PA, and a brother David (Lynn) Selleck, of Cranesville, PA. He was a loving and devoted father to Theresa Rogers of Augusta, GA, Edward “Skip” (Tyna) Rogers, of Sayre, PA, Ellen Mettler, of Smyrna, N.Y., Susan (Jared) Randall, of Smyrna, N.Y., Craig (Lisa) Rogers of Vestal, N.Y., George (Cynthia) Rogers of Athens, PA, and Mary Frances (Bob) Wagner of Sinking Spring, PA. Les, who was a kid at heart, loved spending time with his grandchildren, Emma, Matthew, Kate, Chase, and Gabby.
The family will receive friends Thursday, Feb. 3, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Alteri-Bowen Funeral Home 314 Desmond St. Sayre, PA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, Feb. 4, at 10 a.m. at the Church of the Epiphany, South Elmer Ave. Sayre with Rev. Daniel Toomey, pastor, as celebrant. Interment will be in Saint James Cemetery, Waverly, N.Y. with full military honors accorded by the Valley Color Guard. The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the Church of the Epiphany, 304 South Elmer Avenue, Sayre, PA 18840 or to the Northern Tier Veterans Group, 912 South Main Street, Towanda, PA 18848 in memory of Leslie E. Selleck. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.