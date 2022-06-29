Kristine Burns, age 62, received her promotion on June 14, 2022 when she was face-to-face with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Kristine was born in Princeton, New Jersey on Dec. 6, 1959. Raised in Griggstown, New Jersey, mainly a Norwegian community, she was part of a loving family that attended the local reformed church. It was here she developed her love for the Lord.
In April 1987, Kristine married Tom Burns, gave birth to their first daughter Sarah on the Fourth of July, 1988, and shortly thereafter moved to Sayre, where Tom started his career with State Farm Insurance. It was here in the Northeast corner of Pennsylvania Kristine’s light truly began to shine. She was a loving, devoted wife to Tom and a wonderful mother to Sarah, Natalie, and Samuel. Her children are blessed to have had a mother who was so present in their lives.
In 1999, the family moved “out to the country” attending Windham Summit Church. Kristine was active in Sunday school, led the children’s choir, and sang in the adult choir. She taught Kindermusic early on and more recently became involved with Child Evangelism Fellowship (CEF) an afterschool outreach program. Kristine enjoyed singing anywhere especially in church, weddings, nursing homes, and with her daughters friends and family. She had a lovely singing voice, which brought joy to many, she was a beautiful woman inside and out.
A deep personal relationship with the Lord led her to become a prayer warrior. She learned in this life and this life only we have an opportunity to glorify God. Understanding the grace of God she opened her heart and home to family and friends. She had a positive influence on many people’s lives, was loved by many and will be sorely missed.
Kristine is survived by her husband Tom, daughter Sarah (Andre) Davis, daughter Natalie and son Samuel. Sisters Randi Haslestad, and Judi (Roger) Oley and brother Peder (Maryann) Haslestad. Also the light of her life, granddaughter Sofia along with many cherished nieces and nephews. Kristine was predeceased by her parents, Yngvar (Sig) and Elizabeth Haslestad and her sister Karen O’Sullivan.
Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of her life on July 9, 1:30 p.m. at the Greater Valley Assembly of God, 104 South Main St., Athens, Pa. For those able to attend the service there will be a time to briefly share kind words and memories. For those unable to attend the service will be live streamed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J9pIIFATW2Y
Donations may be made to Child Evangelism Fellowship. CEF PO Box 26, Bible school Park, New York. 13737 in loving memory of Kristine H. Burns.