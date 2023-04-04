Donna Jean (Shay) Knowles, age 93, died in her sleep March 24, 2023, while at Sunset House in Rochester, NY.
She was born July 28, 1929, in Towanda, Pa. and grew up in Sayre. She was the daughter of the late Lawrence E. and Isadora (Bellows) Shay.
Donna graduated from Sayre High School in 1948 and was working at the Blue Swan Mills when she met Harry K. Knowles. They married on May 5, 1951. After marrying, she worked at their business in Sayre — Harry’s BP Service —and was a homemaker. They lived in Sayre, South Waverly, Athens Township, and Athens. In 1984, they sold their business and retired to South Carolina. After 28 years in South Carolina, they moved to the Rochester, NY area in 2015.
Donna enjoyed raising her children, sewing, cooking, hosting parties at their home, staying at their cottage on Seneca Lake, and traveling.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother Lawrence J. (Ping) Shay of Buffalo, NY.
Donna is survived by her loving husband, Harry of Irondequoit, NY. A daughter, Jo Ann (Chris) Schjorring of Hilton, NY. A son, Mike (Gini) Knowles of Temecula, CA. Two grandchildren; Alex Knowles and Bryse Knowles, both of Temecula, CA. And, a great-grand daughter, Sophia Knowles, also of Temecula, CA.
Following Donna’s wishes there will be no services. The family is being assisted by Dierna Funeral Home and the Cremation Services of Western New York, Rochester, NY.
Memorial donations may be made in Donna ’s name to the Sunset House, 3746 St. Paul Blvd ., Rochester, NY 14617 (https://www.sunsethouse.info).