Jacqueline McCann Killgore Smith, 80, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 11, 2022, at the Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre. A Waverly resident since 1973, she most recently resided at Elderwood Skilled Care Facility.
Jackie was born on January 6, 1942, in Elmira, the oldest daughter of the late George D. and Barbara S. McCann.
She graduated from Troy High School, Class of 1960, and became the wife of her first husband, the late Clinton E. Killgore. For many years, she was active in the Christian and Missionary Alliance Church of Waverly, where she was a Sunday school teacher. In addition, she was a 20-year employee of the Waverly Central School cafeteria system, retiring in 1997. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, loving on her cats, feeding, and watching her birds, gardening flowers, camping, and birthday lunches with her close friend, Jenny Bronson, until her health began failing several years ago.
Surviving Jackie are four of her five children Corinne (Randy) Hirst, Stephanie Killgore, Laura (Jeff) Catlin, and Douglas (Tina Kay) Killgore, while her oldest son, David Killgore, predeceased her in 1994. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. In addition, she is survived by her three sisters, Patricia Green, Regina (Dave) Engle, and Arletta (Dave) Appleton and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was also predeceased by her second husband, Howard E. Smith (November 17, 2010), and brother-in-law Kenneth Green, Sr.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at 2pm at St. James Cemetery, 137 Elm Street, Waverly, NY with the Rev. Cindy Schulte officiating.
The family is being assisted by the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, PA.
At the request of the family, in lieu of flowers, kindly consider a memorial contribution to Stray Haven Humane Society, 194 Shepard Rd., Waverly, NY 14892, or Waverly Free Library, 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly, NY 14892, in loving memory of Jacqueline McCann Killgore Smith.