Rosemary Ann Ammerman, 65, of Ulster, Pa. passed away Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 at Robert Packer Hospital following an extended illness.
She was born Jan. 11, 1957, in Elmira, NY the daughter of the late Robert and Mabel (Heinzelman) Dickerson.
Rosemary loved spending time with her family. She loved her children and grandchildren. Rosemary enjoyed giving to needy children and bargain shopping to help needy families out at Christmas time. She enjoyed crocheting, going to the casino, and playing pull tabs on the internet.
Rosemary is predeceased by her brother Lee Roy Dickerson and her sister-in-law Terri Dickerson.
She is survived by her loving husband Jeff of 46 years, her children Dana (Teresa) Dickerson of Gillett, Jessie Ammerman of Ulster, and Curtis (Jen) Ammerman of Towanda, grandchildren Cody (Jessica), Lindsey, Jared, and Braydon, great grandchildren Aubree, Kaden, and Nyla, siblings Robert E. Dickerson, Frank (Jackie) Dickerson, Walter Dickerson, Sr., Patty (Russell) Jennings, and Christopher (Renee) Dickerson, several special sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, aunts, uncles, several nieces, nephews, cousins, and several special coworkers and family friends.
A celebration of life service will be held at Ridgebury Baptist Church of Bentley Creek 13545 Berwick Tpke. (Ridgebury Twp.) Gillett, PA 16925 on Thursday Nov. 3 at 5 p.m. A time of visitation will follow the service from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Memorial donations may be made in Rosemary’s memory to Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. 225 S. Main St. Athens, PA 18810 to help offset the cost of the funeral and to Luke’s Hidden Haven 915 Harrington Rd. Ulster, PA 18850