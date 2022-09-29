Murray N. Fitzgerald, 81, of Waverly, NY, passed away on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at home following a brief illness.
Murray was born on March 29, 1941, in Sayre, Pa. He was the son of Norman Fitzgerald and Gertrude (Murray) Fitzgerald.
Murray was an avid automobile and motorcycle custom rebuilder and painter.
He was predeceased by sisters, Charlotte Lovejoy of South Waverly, Pa., and Diane (Fitzgerald) Bethards of Huntington Beach, CA, and former wife Anita (Gorman) Clark of Waverly, NY.
Murray is survived by his daughters Kimberly Shaffer of Waverly, NY and Jennifer (Guiles) Lunsford of Batavia, OH, son in law Michael Lunsford, and son Kevin M. Fitzgerald of Scranton, PA. Murray is also survived by many Grandchildren including Allison Barrett and Luciana and Lorenzo Giggee of Waverly, NY; Cierra, Quentin, Zachary, Damien, and Jonathon Lunsford, all of Batavia, OH; Kody Fitzgerald of Scranton, Pa., and Jade Fitzgerald of Philadelphia, Pa.
Friends and family may call on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA.
Memorial donations may be made in his memory to the American Cancer Society.
(For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook or send condolences may do so by visiting (www.loweryfuneralhome.com).