Lawrence G. McNeal

Lawrence “Larry” G. McNeal, 83, of Waverly, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021 at home.
He was predeceased by his parents, Gordon McNeal and Frances Miller McNeal; sister, Barbara (Dwayne) Locke; brother, William McNeal; father and mother-in-law, Herman and Dora Brown; and his brother-in-law, Herman C. Brown, Jr.
Larry is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Helen Brown McNeal of Waverly; his daughter, Laurie (Eric) Jacobs of Jacksonville, Fla. and his son, David (Sarah Cornish) McNeal of Lockwood; grandchildren, Brian McNeal and Logan Jacobs of Jacksonville, Fla.; sister-in-law, Judy Brown of Horseheads; special aunt, Anna Miller of Randolph, N.Y.; along with several special nieces and nephews.
Larry was born in Waverly, New York in the same house that he passed in. He graduated from Waverly High School in the Class of 1956. He went on to join the Coast Guard where he served from 1956 to 1960. Larry went to work for Moore Business Forms in Elmira after his service and then to Remington Rand in Elmira and to Millbrook Bakeries in Elmira as a bread salesman. He went on to retire from NYSEG after 27 years of service in 1994. Larry enjoyed bowling, golfing and was a member at Tomasso’s in Waverly. He was a life member of the Grace Episcopal Church in Waverly until their closing and then attended the Trinity Episcopal Church in Athens. Larry was a member of the Moose in Waverly and was an original member of the Art Ayers Slow Pitch Softball team. He was a member of the Waverly Little League and was a coach for the Little League and Babe Ruth baseball in Waverly. Larry and Helen enjoyed traveling, going on cruises and traveling to Ireland, Hawaii, Alaska and snow birding in Florida for 15 years.
A time of calling will be held on Friday, December 31, 2021 from 10 to 11 AM at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 31, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York with Rev. Benjamin Lentz officiating and burial to follow at Hicks Cemetery. For those unable to attend the services, we will Live Stream the services at 11:00 AM at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com. For those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Larry’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com