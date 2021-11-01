Jeffrey S. Hammond, 54, of Mount Joy, Pa. passed away unexpectedly at his home on Oct. 28, 2021.
Jeff attended Epiphany Catholic School and graduated from Sayre High School in 1985. He enlisted in the US Army 82nd Airborne Division with good friends Mike Carocci and Ron Antonacci. During that time (1985-1989) he earned Sgt. rank. After his duty he attended Mansfield University. He later moved to Mount Joy, Pa. and worked as a security guard at QVC warehouse, where he met former wife, Tracy. From there he began as a machinist at Tyco and more recently Case New Holland.
He was predeceased by his parents, Charles and Dolores Hammond of Sayre, Pa.
He is survived by siblings, Sharon Korba (Dennis) of Exeter, Pa., Linda Thomas (Dennis) of Waverly, N.Y., Charles L. Hammond (Dawn) of Hilham Tenn., Mary Jane Bloss (Stephen) of Sayre, and James Hammond (Maureen) of Waverly, N.Y. and Joseph Hammond of Athens, Pa.; and his former wife, Tracy Hammond and step children, Donnie, Daniel, Ashley and Alisha of Mount Joy, Pa.
Jeff had many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. He loved his feline companion, Mickey. He also had special friends, Bobbi Marvel and Mark Stone of Mount Joy, Pa. and Jeff Southworth of Richboro, Pa. Jeff will be greatly missed as he enters the loving arms of our Lord Jesus Christ.
A private memorial service will be held on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y. with burial following at Tioga Point Cemetery in Athens, Pa., where he will be laid to rest with his loving parents.
Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Jeffrey’s family may visit the funeral home’s Facebook page or “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.