Tammy Stilson, 54, of Sayre, Pa., passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, along with one of her best friends, Andy Bortle.
Tammy was born on Feb. 11, 1968 in Corning, NY. She attended Corning East High School, class of 1987. She worked for many years as a bartender at Kelly’s Pitstop in Sayre and was well-known throughout the community.
Tammy was a proud and loving grandmother, who was very involved with her grandchildren who called her “Gi”. She always made it a priority to spend time with them and smother them with love. Tammy looked forward to floating on the river every summer with her group of friends. She also enjoyed traveling with a few of her closest friends. She loved to go to the beach and be near the ocean. She was very well-known in her community and had longtime friendships with countless people. Her family is very grateful for the outreach of support.
Tammy is survived by her parents, Roger and Beatrice Beebe; sisters, Shelley Scott and Lisa Beierling; children, Chelsea (Bryan) Maynard and Michael (Megan) Iannarilli; grandchildren, Izabelle, Blake, Leland, Raphael, and Clementine; several aunts, uncles, and cousins; and a dear friend, Ron Elliott.
A private celebration of life for close family and friends (notified by invitation) will be held on her birthday, Feb. 11, 2023.
Tammy’s care was entrusted to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.