Alfred “Al” Thurston, 86, of Litchfield, PA, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022 following a brief illness at the Sayre Personal Care Residence.
He was born on June 10, 1936, in Sayre, PA, the son of the late Charles E. and Madelyn (Stanton) Thurston.
Al was a Veteran of the US Marine Corps. Racing was his life being an avid runner who participated in many marathons, and also was an avid cyclist. Al enjoyed hunting and spending time outdoors on the family farm where he remained his entire life, raising beef cattle, after he retired. He was a lifetime member of St. Joseph’s Parish and Church of the Epiphany.
Besides his two parents, he was predeceased by his brothers Vincent and Philip, and sister-in-law Heidi.
Alfred is survived by his brother and sister-in-law Robert and Deanna Thurston of Milan, PA, brother Charles R. Thurston of Kannapolis, NC, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022 at 10 a.m. at the Church of the Epiphany, 304 South Elmira Street, Sayre, PA with Fr. Daniel Toomey officiating.
Committal services and burial will follow at Bradford County Memorial Park, Towanda, PA.
Memorial donations may be made in Alfred’s name to Epiphany School, 627 Stevenson Street, Sayre, PA 18840.