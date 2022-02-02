Joseph E. “Joe” McTamney, 81, of Nichols, N.Y., passed away Monday, Jan. 31.
Joe was predeceased by his parents, Frank and Helen McTamney; four brothers, Francis “Bud”, Paul, Jim and Roger McTamney; three sisters, Helen Vathy, Beth Andreas and Joan Kenderish.
Joe is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Louise (Pendleton) McTamney; four daughters and sons-in-law, JoAnne and Dr. Michael Murphy, Kelley and Craig Peron, Michelle and Don Kraines, Kristin and Larry Neri; eight grandchildren, Shauna (Caleb) Monell, Tara Maslin, Jacob, Joseph and Samuel Neri, Benjamin, Rebecca and Joshua Kraines; five great-grandchildren, Collin, Trevor, Joseph, Mason, Liam; several nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. Joe graduated from Owego Free Academy, Class of 1958. He managed the Owego Bowl before purchasing The Parkview Hotel, in 1972. Joe was very community minded and a member of St. Patrick’s Church, American Legion Post #401, VFW Post #1371 Auxiliary, Owego Moose Lodge and a lifelong member of Croton Hose Co. #3.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, Feb. 7 at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Church, 300 Main St., Owego. Burial will follow in the Parish Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park St., Owego, NY. Memorial contributions may be made in Joseph E. McTamney’s memory to Tioga County Rural Ministry, 143 North Avenue, Owego, NY 13827 or St. Patrick’s Church, 309 Front St., Owego, NY 13827.