Bridget Agnes Sullivan, 88, formerly of South Waverly, Pa. passed away peacefully Monday, November 28, 2022, at the Elderwood at Waverly Skilled Nursing Facility in Waverly, N.Y.
Bridget was born in Sayre, PA on June 8, 1934, the daughter of Patrick Henry Sullivan and Helen Kirwan Sullivan. She was employed by International Business Machines, Federal Systems Division, in Owego, NY for 34 years until her retirement. Bridget was a devout communicant of Saint James Catholic Church and the church Altar and Rosary Society in Waverly, NY.
Surviving are; her brother and sister-in-law, Edward and Margaret Sullivan of Granby, MA, her sister, Rita Toomey of Hyattsville, MD as well as several nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. at Saint James Catholic Church, Waverly, NY with Rev. Steven Lewis as celebrant. Interment will be at a later date in Saint James Cemetery, Waverly.
The family suggests that bequests please be directed to Saint James Catholic Church, 503 Clark Street, Waverly, NY 14892 in memory of Bridget Agnes Sullivan. The Alteri-Bowen Funeral Home of Sayre, PA is assisting the Sullivan Family with arrangements.