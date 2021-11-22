Carl F. Pendleton, 86, of Warren Center, Pa., was reunited with his loving wife Lena “Toni” Pendleton on Wednesday morning, Nov. 17, 2021 with his daughters by his side, at the Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Carl was born on Aug. 5, 1935 in West Warren, Pa., a son of the late Frank and Adela (Jones) Pendleton. On July 17, 1957 he married Lena Conklin and together they shared 59 years of marriage until her passing on Jan. 25, 2017.
Carl retired in 1998 following 47 years of delivering milk for Pendleton Dairy. He was a member of the First Congregational Church of West Warren, where he served as Moderator and Trustee. In addition, he also served as Fire Chief for the Warren Township Fire Company.
Carl enjoyed seeing the country side on his many trips on his Harley-Davidson motorcycle, gardening, working in the woods getting firewood, bowling, camping and most of all the time spent with family.
Carl will be greatly missed by his daughters and sons-in-laws Lynn and Scott Cook of Rome, Pa.; Judy and Randy Davenport of North Rome, Pa.; a loving Grampa to Amanda (Myron) Eastman of LeRaysville, Pa.; Kaleena (Joe) Dughi of Rome, Pa.; Tyler (Cathy) Cook of Rome, Pa.; Kyle Davenport and Ashley Davenport of North Rome, Pa.; five great grandchildren: Edwin, Charles and Gerald Eastman; Caleb and Kara Dughi. His sisters and brother-in-law: Margaret Densberger of Elmira, N.Y.; Louise and Joe McTamney of Nichols, N.Y.; his sister-in-law: Mercy Strope of Rome, Pa.; Liz Conklin of Athens, Pa. Brother-in-law: Don Jones of Helmet, Calif. Several nieces, nephews, cousins and their families also survive.
Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation and time of sharing memories on Tuesday, Nov. 23 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols.
A celebration of Carl’s life will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 24 at 11 a.m. at the First Congregational Church of West Warren with Pastor David Pitcher officiating. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting his guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com.
Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to the First Congregational Church of West Warren, c/o Judy Davenport, 3645 N. Rome Rd., Ulster, PA 18850 or the Warren Twp., Vol. Fire Dept., PO Box 24, Rome, PA 18837, in loving memory of Carl F. Pendleton.