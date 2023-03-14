Marie “Ree” M. (Shaffer) West, 74, of Athens, Pa., passed away on Friday, March 10, 2023, at home with her family by her side, following an extended illness.
She was born on July 19, 1948 in Towanda, Pa., the daughter of Donald and Frances (Christian) Shaffer.
Ree met and married the love of her life Frank West on Oct. 8, 1977. She was employed with Endicott and Johnson Shoe Factory in Mildred, Pa. and also worked at many dress factories between Black Walnut and Sayre, Pa. She worked as a Cook for several years at many restaurants in the area including Pepper Shaker, Tally-Ho, and the Country Kitchen, before retiring in 2000.
Ree enjoyed camping and planting and tending her flower gardens. She loved to cook; however, she didn’t like to clean and left that job to others that had enjoyed her meals.
She is predeceased by her son Tony Shaffer, mother and stepfather Frances Shaffer Bleiler and Arthur “Doc” Bleiler, father Donald Shaffer, brother Walter Shaffer, nephew Joseph Shaffer, and niece Wanda Shaffer.
Marie is survived by her beloved husband of 45 years Frank West at home, sisters Linda Woodruff of Waverly, NY and Sally (Steve) Woodruff of Waverly, NY, brothers Richard (Lida) Shaffer of Springhill, PA and Clifford (Bonnie) Shaffer of Reedville, PA, two special nieces whom she adored Lisa Lee-Baynard of Waverly, NY and Peggy Beeman of New Albany, PA, many other nieces, nephews, and cousins and her constant companion who was by her side, her dog Bear.
Friends and family may call on Friday, March 17, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home at 12pm with Pastor Rodney Lee officiating.
Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery, New Albany, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations in Marie’s name to Lowery-Urban Funeral Home, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA 18810 to help offset the funeral expenses.