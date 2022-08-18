Shirley Maxine Griswold, age 96, of Watkins Glen, NY entered unto rest on Aug. 10, 2022. She was born May 17, 1926 to the late Raymond and Celestia Wells Russell from Athens, PA. She graduated from Athens Area High School where she received a scholarship in Engineering.
Shirley worked at Westinghouse in Bath, NY for many years. In her retirement she worked as a waitress in many restaurants and establishments until she started working providing Home Health Care.
Shirley was a member of the Methodist church and maintained a strong faith. She was the 1945 Class reunion President and coordinated monthly luncheons until 2016 at which time she was predeceased by all her former classmates.
Her greatest love was for her family and all her grandbabies. She loved spending time with her family on the farm and having large family gatherings and picnics. Her favorite holiday was Christmas where she made handmade ornaments for everyone. She had several hobbies that included bowling, bird watching, gardening, her flowers, sewing, photography, many crafts, crocheting, knitting, reading books, playing cards, board games, adult coloring books and refinishing furniture. All of which she shared with her family and passed down her skills.
She was predeceased by her first husband Eugene Eastham and her husband of greater than 50 years William Griswold.
Shirley had 2 daughters Gwyn House predeceased and Gail Fraboni of Watkins Glen, NY. She had 3 sisters Joyce Turnipseed of FL. predeceased, Marcella Brown of Athens, PA and Barbara Muffley of Athens, PA . She had 1 brother Raymond Russell predeceased. Several Nieces and nephews Raymond Turnipseed, Richard Turnipseed, Celestia Young, Roger Brown predeceased, Duncan (GiGi) Brown, Michael (Faboola) Brown, Eva Bob, Billy (Mary) Muffley, Barbara predeceased (Robert) Denno. She has 6 grandchildren 14 great grandchildren and 7 great great grandchildren. Grandchildren, Tammy (Ed) Honour, Robert (Theresa)House, Mickey (Nancy) Fraboni, Michelle(Earl)Gaylor, David Fraboni Jr., Brenda Fraboni. Great grandchildren Ryan Brown, Brandon Gaylor,Tyler Brown,Thomas Gaylor, Bryan (Shaina)Carrigan, Craig Brown, Michael Fraboni, Neil(Nikki) Planty, Keziah (Keith) Rekczis, Makenna Fraboni, Stephanie Krotz, Ashley House, Jake House, Autumn White. Great great grandchildren Gianna Gaylor, Elijah Gaylor, Harper Carrigan, Sadie Fraboni, Brighton Gaylor, and Maverick Rekczis, and several great and great great nieces and nephews.
There will be a graveside ceremony for the family only of William and Shirley Griswold per their request at Tioga Point Cemetery in Athens, PA. The ceremony will be Sept. 2, 2022 at 11 a.m. with a Celebration of life to follow. Memories of Shirley may be shared with her family and friends at vedderscottzinger.com.