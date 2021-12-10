“You left us beautiful memories, your love is still our guide, tho’ we cannot see you, you’re always at our side.”
Ann Louise Ball, 64, of Owego, N.Y., passed very unexpectedly and left us all too soon, on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.
Ann was born on March 16, 1957 in Waverly, N.Y., a daughter of the late Howard S. and Mable I. (Shear) Williams. Annie was a graduate of Tioga Central High School Class of 1975. On a warm summer’s day, Annie was united in marriage with the love of her life, Jay L. Ball. Together they have shared 46 years of happiness.
For many years, Annie was a Certified Nurses Aide at the Tioga Nursing Facility and was a housekeeper at Robert Packer Hospital. Annie was an avid crafter and enjoyed making soap as a hobby – she will be remembered for her shop known as “Annie B’s Goat Milk Soap.”
Family gatherings and being together warmed Annie’s heart, she loved opening her home and making her specialty, cheesy potatoes. Annie’s home and heart were always opened as she served as a babysitter for so many area children. A loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, Annie’s presence will be missed by us all.
Annie will be greatly missed by her loving husband of 46 years, Jay L. Ball; her children, Rainy Ball, Abbey Ball and Jacob Ball. A brother and sister-in-law, Chris and Carole Williams, her sisters-in-law, Irene Williams, Vicki Williams and Corrine Seaver. Her special grandchildren, Noah, Ivy, Antonio, Andrew and Mckenna. Many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Ann was welcomed into heaven by her parents and brothers Stephen and James Williams.
Abiding by her family’s wishes, services will be private.