Jean Barnes, 99, of Tioga Center, NY peacefully passed away in her sleep Jan. 11, 2023 at Elizabeth Church Manor in Binghamton, where she had been residing.
Jean was born in Iowa on Oct. 15, 1923, the first child of Charles and Rosella (Whisler) Crossgrove.
The family moved to New York where Jean grew up on the family farm and graduated from Dryden-Freeville Central School. She continued her education at Cortland State Teachers College, graduating in 1945 and returning during summers to complete a Master’s Degree. She spent her entire teaching career at Tioga Central Elementary School, retiring in 1981.
Jean and Randall Barnes were wed in 1947 and were married for 57 years. Jean was an avid birdwatcher and a member of the Tioga Bird Club. She enjoyed reading, knitting, gardening and exploring different areas of the country with Randall, especially the Southwest.
Jean was involved in establishing Tioga Opportunities’ Senior Center where she enjoyed ceramics, exercise class, and other activities. In 1989 she was honored as Senior of the Year. She was instrumental in the founding of the Tioga Center Senior Citizens, and was an active member of the Tioga Center United Methodist Church, especially in children’s ministries.
Jean was predeceased by Randall; her siblings William Crossgrove, Alice Carrier, Esther Powers; and infant grandson, Seth.
Jean is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Leah and Harry James Newbury; her sons and daughters-in-law, Jeffrey and Carol Barnes, Kurt and Michele Barnes. Also surviving are her grandchildren: Kurt, Kristie, Luke, Silas, Elijah; Elizabeth, Nathan; Justin, and Karen as well as her great grandchildren: Devon; Cooper, Isaac; Evelyn, Margaret, Robert; and Ari. Jean is also survived by siblings: Donna Crossgrove, Cleone Leete, Joseph and Betsy Crossgrove; many nieces, nephews and their families.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff at Elizabeth Church Manor, most recently Faith and Mel.
A Celebration of Jean’s Life will be on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2 p.m. at the Tioga Center United Methodist Church, 3022 State Route 17C, Tioga Center, NY.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to Tioga Center United Methodist Church, PO Box 247, Tioga Center, NY 13845 or Activities Fund, Elizabeth Church Manor, 863 Upper Front Street, Binghamton, NY 13905.