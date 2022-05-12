Clarence E. Beach, 83, of Spencer passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 with his family by his side.
He was predeceased by his parents, Herbert and Nelly Kader Beach; his wife, Shirley Beach; sisters, Bertha Beach, Dorothy Doty and Gladys Perrault; his infant son, Chris; and granddaughter, Irene Beach.
Clarence is survived by his children, Dave (Holly) Beach of Spencer, Bill (Lisa) Beach of Spencer, Tom (Colleen) Beach of Van Etten and Tim (Jocelyn) Beach of Hanover, NH; brother, Delbert (Kathy) Beach of Wellsburg; grandchildren, Jeremiah Beach, David Clark, Gabriel Beach, Kelly (Tara) Blackwell, Kyle (Liz) Beach, Emilee (Jake) Komarisky, Billy (Michela) Beach, Kenric Beach, Sydney Beach, Hannah Beach and Nolan Beach; along with numerous great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Clarence was born in Cayuta, New York and joined the Army serving from 1955 to 1961. He was a member of the Local Labor Union #785 for 63 years. Clarence retired from Cornell University Arnot Forest Division. He loved gardening and he took great pride in his lawn and his gardens. He could be found helping out at Beach’s Landscaping for many years. He was always working and in his younger years enjoyed hunting and fishing on his time off. He enjoyed attending his grandchildren sporting events.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Canfield Memorial Cemetery in Van Etten. The family is being assisted by the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. Memorial donations may be made to Van Etten VFW Post #8139, 3936 Wyncoop Creek Road, VanEtten, NY 14889. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Clarence’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com