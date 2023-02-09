Nathan Leo Shaffer, 61, of Towanda passed away Monday evening, February 6, 2023, at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA.
Nathan, known as “Nate,” was born on September 22, 1961, at the Memorial Hospital in Towanda, the youngest child of Raymond and Ellen Shaffer of Towanda. He graduated from Towanda High School in 1980. He had suffered for 15 years, on and off, with a rare blood disorder, TTP, which created many associated health concerns. Despite his illness, he was a fiercely independent person, who managed his affairs and hated to request help from his family and siblings. His family commented that they often called with offers of support, which he usually declined.
Nate’s first job was at the Acme Market in Towanda when he was 16. The store later became P & C, then TOPS Markets. He worked at both the Wysox store and the store on Keystone Avenue in Sayre for 46 years, in a variety of capacities, but mainly as a meat cutter and manager of the meat department. He also worked at times with his brother-in-law, Tim Phinney, doing home inspections for Woodhouse Inspection Service. He took pride in his work and always did an exemplary job. Co-workers would tell his family members that Nate was a “very hard worker” and extremely reliable. Those traits were sacred in his family and he learned them well. He spent his life working and it is most unfortunate that his illness robbed him of many years of enjoying life.
Besides work, his interests were hunting on the family’s land with his dad, uncles, brothers, and cousins, as well as fishing, camping and spending time in nature. He enjoyed classic rock music and could tell you musician and song title as soon as a song began to play. He was also an animal lover and had many cats and dogs over the years.
He was very proud of his children, young Nate who goes by “Leo,” and Rachelle. Leo is a veterinary technician in Southport, NY, and Rachelle is a realtor in York, PA. Nate enjoyed quality food and was a good cook. When his mother was alive but elderly, Nate would often bring her meals he had made. He was a devoted son, who called his mother daily to ask if she needed anything.
Nathan is survived by his son, Nathan Leo Shaffer II, and his stepdaughter, Rachelle Zekler, of York, Pennsylvania. Additionally he is survived by all his siblings: Irene Ann (Timothy) Phinney of Puerto Rico and Sayre, Ronald R. (Janice) Shaffer of Foley, Alabama and Terrytown, Elaine M. (Michael) Lovegreen of Waverly and Stephen R. Shaffer of Durell, his maternal aunt, Shirley B. (Donald) Barnes of North Tonawanda, NY, a maternal uncle, Gerald W. (Dottie) MacMorran of Dandridge, TN; paternal uncle, Martin Shaffer of Powell, paternal aunt, Christine Shaffer of Liberty Corners, many cousins, nieces, nephews, step-grandchildren, great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, several aunts and uncles, a cousin, as well as an infant great-nephew and infant great-niece.
A time to receive friends will be on Monday, February 13, from 3 to 4 p.m., with a memorial service immediately following at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA. Nate’s wishes were for his body to be cremated and buried in the Shaffer family burial plot at Bradford County Memorial Park, Burlington Township, PA.
Contributions in memory of Nathan may be directed to the American Cancer Society, Bradford County Animal Shelter, or the organization of one’s choice. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.