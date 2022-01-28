Doug Sewell, 62, of Sayre, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at home.

He was born on Dec, 29, 1959 in Atlanta, GA, the son of the late Dr. William H. and Karlene V. (Wenzel) Sewell.

Doug was a previous member of the East Hill Flying Club. In addition to his love for flying, he was very fond of his cat, Popcorn.

Doug is survived by his daughter, Bethany Booher and her companion, Wayne Ergott.

At this time, no services are planned. The family is being cared for by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, PA.

Memorial donations may be made in Doug’s memory to Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 S. Main Street, Athens, PA 18810 to help offset expenses.

For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook, or send condolences may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.

