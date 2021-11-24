Barbara J. Parshall, 79, of Sayre, Pa., passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at Troy Hospital.

A full obituary will run at a later date.

The family is being assisted by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa. 18810.

For those wishing to send condolences, or sign the E-guestbook, you may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.

