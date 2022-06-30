Dana Leigh Beyer, age 53, of Wyalusing, PA passed away on Monday morning, June 27, 2022 due to an automobile accident.
Dana was born on Feb. 11, 1969 in Towanda, PA the daughter of D. Terry Keeney and Nancy Mitchell. She was a graduate of Wyalusing Valley High School with the class of 1987. She also attended a business school in Scranton following high school.
No one knew insurance like Dana. She could rattle off costs, rules and what someone needed off the top of her head. She was the go-to agent for many, many people for 27 years in the Wyalusing area. Two years ago, she changed careers and transitioned to REM Safety and Security in Towanda, PA. Everyone loved her there. Her record keeping was top shelf, but that was her style.
In high school she played softball and basketball and was a great player in both sports. Her love for sports continued out of school and she followed many of her many family members, cheering on the Ram athletes. She enjoyed singing karaoke and going to yard sales. She was a great baker, particularly cookies, and she was great at making Jell-O shots. Most of all she loved to spend time with her family especially her son, his wife and their child.
She is survived by her son, T.J. Beyer (Melissa) of Wyalusing, PA; her grandson, Dexter Beyer of Wyalusing, PA; her father, Terry Keeney (Barbara) of Sugar Run, PA; her mother, Nancy Mitchell (Jack Felicita) of Ulster, PA; her siblings, Robyn Lacy (John) of Sugar Run, PA, Matt Cobb (Sharon) of Wyalusing, PA, Julie Lewis (Craig) of Lockwood, NY, and Jackie Felicita of Athens, PA; T.J.’s father, Tom Beyer of Wyalusing, PA; her fur family, Toser and Hank; as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Dennis (d. 1956) and Marie Potter Keeney (d. 2015); her maternal grandparents, Frank (d. 2007) and Marion Adams Mitchell (d. 2019); her uncles, Jeff Mitchell (d. 2014) and Ced Mitchell (d. 2019); and her cousin, Chadd Smith (d. 2020).
A Celebration of Life for Dana will be held on Thursday, June 30, 2022 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Tuscarora Wayne Room in the WCC Building, 20 Main St., Wyalusing, PA. A Private Service will be held at the Sheldon Funeral Homes, Wyalusing, PA. Interment will take place at a later date at the Union Cemetery in East Smithfield, PA.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Dana’s name to the Animal Sanctuary of your choice.