Laid to rest on May 28, friends and family may call at a separate memorial for Ron/Coach/Dad on Saturday June 25, 2022, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home, 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA.
On May 24, 2022, our Lord took Ronald to heaven.
Ronald was born in New Orleans, LA to the late Anthony and Marie Prados. He attended Francis T. Nicholls High School and graduated from the Louisiana State University of New Orleans with a B.S. in 1968 and a Ph.D. in Chemistry in 1971.
At the University of New Orleans, he met and later married his wife of 36 years, Diana Watkins Prados. Ron was highly accomplished in his field, having retired with DuPont after nearly thirty years in research and development. He was a loving father and grandfather, an avid sports fan, who always had a sporting event on the television. He spent over two decades building youth soccer programs in the Valley, first at the Valley Youth Soccer Association and then later as head Coach at Sayre High School, focused on the development of players’ character and playing skills. Many former players speak highly of Ron many years after having been coached. Long after Ron’s sons graduated from high school, Ron continued coaching soccer at the high school level. In retirement, Ron also served on the Institutional Review Board at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital. He was amazingly generous, sharing his time, talents, and intellect.
Ron is preceded in death by his wife, Diana Watkins Prados.
He is survived by his sons, Michael Prados of Oakland, CA; Paul and Angie Prados, grandchildren Evan, Primrose, and Finch Prados of Herndon, VA; and Tom Prados of Longmont, CO; his sisters, Sandra and Bob Edel of River Ridge, LA; Sharon Prados-Horn, and Darrell Horn also of River Ridge, LA; his sister-in-law, Priscilla Watkins of FL.
The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, please give a donation to Valley Youth Soccer Association, C/O William Carmalt, 3368 Oak Hill Road, Milan, PA 18831, or to the Sayre Boys Soccer program at Sayre High School, 333 West Lockhart St, Sayre, PA 18840.