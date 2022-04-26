Dawn M. Reynolds, 67, of Lockwood passed away on Sunday, April 24, 2022 at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, New York.
She was predeceased by her parents, Jimmy and Joyce Ward Allen; and her brother, Harold Allen.
Dawn is survived by her loving husband of almost 30 years, Timothy Reynolds of Lockwood; her children, Brian (Lori) Merritt of Le Raysville, PA, Scott (Lisa) Merritt of Le Raysville, PA, Matthew Merritt of OshKosh, WI, Melissa Archuleta of Newfield, NY and Amanda Erickson; her siblings, Bill (Cheryl) Allen of FL, Diane (Jack) Harkins of Ithaca, Tom (Bonnie) Allen of GA, Donna (David) Yale East Smithfield, PA and Deborah Smith; her grandchildren, James, Ashley, Whitney, Jonathan, Gavin, Bayleigh, Sawyer, Elizabeth, Nikayla and Sam; best friend, Patricia Gillett; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Dawn was born in Towanda, PA and attended Athens High School. She went on to attend TC3 to receive her Associates in Business Management. She worked at Cornell University in Ithaca for over 20 years. She enjoyed reading, going camping, boating and attending Bluegrass Festivals. She loved her family and enjoyed spending as much time as she could with her grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Hicks Cemetery in Lockwood, New York.