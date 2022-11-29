On Nov. 27, 2022, Frederick “Punky” Morey Jr. passed peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on July 21, 1949, in Elmira, NY to Marion & Frederick Morey Sr.
He is survived by his six children, Collette Morey of Waverly, NY, Melissa Morey of Waverly, NY, Nanette Hager (husband, John Hager) of Chemung, Jennifer Buiniskis (fiancé, Jason Vandewark) of Athens, PA, Joseph Morey (wife, Lesley Morey) of Pine City, NY and Anjeanette Donovan (husband, Joseph Donovan) of Lowman, NY; thirteen grandchildren, Amber Burdick, Chelsa Pruyne, Destinie Pruyne, Devin Morey, Rozalynn Morey, Kayla Cole, Angelica Rifenburg, Rhianna Buiniskis, Madison Buiniskis, Zander Holleran, Mara Callear, Abbigail Donovan, and Chase Donovan; 20 great grandchildren; step children, Stephen Stout (wife, Shirley Stout), Sara Cruz (husband, Michael Cruz) and Scotty Stout (partner, Jason Schumacher). He is also survived by his siblings, Bernard Morey (wife, Carol Morey), Vickie Pierce (husband, Frank Pierce), Ronnie Morey (wife, Pam Morey) and Connie Sherman (husband, Jim Sherman).
On Sep. 24, 1977, he married the love of his life Olivia. He adopted her five children and they shared one together. Olivia preceded him in 2009. He then married Michele Stout in 2014 and they shared a home in Owego and most recently Waverly, NY. Along with his parents he is also preceded by grandson, Dylan Donovan in 2013.
Fred graduated from Waverly High School in 1969. He always displayed a strong work ethic keeping at least two jobs to provide a great home life for his family. He worked as a chef at O’Brien’s Inn for 20 plus years and served as a cook at various other restaurants in the area including owning and operating the Chemung Hotel. He took a job with the State of NY as a cook in 1987 until his retirement in 2011.
Fred loved his family immensely often entertaining with large feasts. He also enjoyed hunting, racing, scratch off tickets, gambling, cold beer, cigars and being home. He had a knack for telling stories, reminiscing, and when cracking jokes his laughter filled the room. Spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, especially around the dinner table, filled his heart and cultivated memories that will last a lifetime.
A time of calling will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. James Church, 503 Clark Street, Waverly, New York and burial to follow at Vestal Hills Memorial Park in Vestal, New York.
Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Fred’s family may visit our Facebook page or at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, to continue Fred’s love of feeding the neighborhood, his family asks that donations be made to Tioga County Meals on Wheels Attn Executive Director Tioga Opportunities, Inc. 9 Sheldon Guile Boulevard Owego, NY 13827.