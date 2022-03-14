Shirley Crandell Blackall, 85, of 21 Preacher Brook Road, Monroeton, PA, Franklin Township, passed away Friday, March 11, 2022, at the Skilled Nursing Unit, Towanda, PA.
Shirley was born in Towanda, PA on May 14, 1936, the only child of the late Amos B. Crandell and Edna Kelley Crandell.
She was a graduate of Towanda High School with the Class of 1954 and continued her education at the Goldey-Beacom School of Business in Wilmington, DE.
In her early years, she lived and worked in Louisiana was employed by Michoud Corporation constructing the first spacecraft to the moon before returning to the family farm in Franklindale. Shirley also was employed at GTE Sylvania and the Bradford County Courthouse.
Growing up she attended the Franklindale Christian Church and later was a member of First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ in Alba and North Union, PA. She was also a member of the Bradford County Council of Republican Women and former member of the Order of Eastern Star, Towanda Chapter.
Shirley is survived by her loving husband, Tom; son, Ron Hooks (Karen); daughters, Kelley Hooks, Shannon Pardoe (Mark); grandchildren, Whitney Eberlin (Eric), Davin Taylor (Kayla), Dylan Taylor (Kay), Lucas Cease, and 6 great grandchildren. She also leaves behind 4 stepchildren, 8 step grandchildren, and 8 step great grandchildren in Texas.
A service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.