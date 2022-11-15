Ronald G. Hadlock, 72, of Sayre, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 with his family by his side at home following a brief illness.
He was born Aug. 31, 1950, in Waverly the son of the late John (Janice) Hadlock and Mildred (Albert) Spencer.
Ron loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Ron was a Veteran of the US Army, serving during Vietnam from 1969 to 1972. He was honored with the Distinguished Flying Cross for his heroic service in Cambodia. He was always ready to help a fellow veteran.
Ron worked at Ajax Foundry for many years. He enjoyed woodworking, working on cars, being outdoors, and working in his yard with his dog Morgan beside him. He was a lifetime member of the Sayre American Legion Post #283, Sayre VFW Post #1536, the Catholic War Vets Post #773, and J.E. Wheelock Hose Company #5.
Ron is survived by his beloved wife of 40 years, Maria at home, his daughter Tiffany (Jason) Vorhis of Sayre, grandchildren Brayden and Aleah Vorhis, siblings and in-laws John Hadlock of GA, Jonathan (Darcy) Hadlock of Towanda, Jamie Hadlock of Pocono, Jackie Putnam of GA, Sue (Ed) Rice of Waverly, Robin Hadlock of Corning, Lynn (Kevin) Oneill of GA, Holly (Aaron) Hill of MT, step-sisters Linda Spencer, Carol Spencer, and Dona Neal, all of Cortland, NY, aunts, uncles, several nieces, nephews, and cousins, and his dog, Morgan.
A Time of Visitation for family and friends will be held on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022 from noon to 5 p.m. at the Sayre VFW Post #1536, 932 West Lockhart Street, Sayre, PA. Military honors will be accorded at noon. The family is being cared for by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Ron’s name to a local Veteran’s group of your choice.
For those unable to attend the services and are wishing to sign the E-guestbook, send condolences, or flowers may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.