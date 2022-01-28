Shawn C. Bradley, 50, of Waverly passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 26 at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester after a courageous battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.
He was predeceased by father, James Bradley Sr.
Shawn is survived by his children Brittany (Mark) Stark of Gillett and Caleb (Kelcie) Bradley of Waverly; his mother, Linda Bradley of Litchfield; brothers, James (Katrin) Bradley Jr of Newark Valley and Jody (Laura) Bradley of Lisle; his very special grandchildren, Gabby, Peyton, Carter, Kai and Bradley; special friends, Mark Cole, Margaret Soprano and Rich Walpol; along with nieces, nephews, cousins and many other special friends.
Shawn was born in Sayre, Pennsylvania and lived his life here in the Valley. He worked at Ames in Sayre, Samina in Owego for over 24 years and as a supervisor at Leprino Foods in Waverly.
Shawn loved to travel, traveling to many points in the world. He enjoyed his classic cars and making several trips yearly to the Carlisle Car Show in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. He would make trips to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. Wherever he went, Shawn would make friends. He enjoyed a glass of wine, a good drink which led to singing and dancing. There is so much that could be said about such an amazing person, we are all blessed with our memories of Shawn.
A time of calling will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 1, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. A memorial service to honor Shawn’s life will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022 at 5 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York with Rev. Phillip Jordan officiating. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family at Bumpville Cemetery in Rome, PA. For those unable to attend the service, we will Live Stream the service at 5 p.m. at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com. Memorial donations may be made in Shawn’s name to Kevin Guest House, 782 Ellicott Street, Buffalo, NY 14203. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Shawn’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfunerahome.com.