Madelynne “Maddy” Ann White Kankus of Southport passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023.
Born on June 27, 1937, daughter of the late Frederick and Madelynn (Lewis) White, she attended South Waverly School and graduated from Waverly High School in 1955.
Maddy was awarded the American Legion Citizenship award in 8th grade and the DAR Citizenship award in 1955. She was proud that she named the junior-high yearbook, Carcajou.
She was predeceased by her best friend and husband, Richard Kankus; her sister and good friend, Yvonne Fudge; and brother, Donald Frederick White.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Stephen and Lori Kankus, Marcellus; daughter and son-in-law, Ann and Robert Donovan, Elmira; grandchildren, Sean Donovan, Nashville, TN; Elissa Donovan, Oneonta, NY; Finn Kankus, Portland, OR; many nieces and nephews, and a special niece, Tammy Fudge Leddy, who was a loving caregiver.
Maddy graduated from Elmira Business Institute and Corning Community College. While working at the Alcohol & Drug Council, she was awarded the Ed McNulty award for exemplary professional performance in 1986. Maddy also worked as a Home Care Coordinator at Family Services and retired from the Elmira City School’s PAL Program. After retiring, she was an ombudsman at Elderwood. She also worked on a committee to raise money for kitchen equipment at St. Peter & Paul’s annex. She served on the Boards of PAL and the Alcohol & Drug Council. She was an election inspector for many years.
She and Richard were stellar grandparents, who loved spending time with their entire family, organizing family vacations at Keuka Lake and Williamsburg, VA, where Maddy and Dick spent their honeymoon. Maddy loved antiquing, working in her garden, spending time with friends, going to lunch, and playing cards. She had many friends, both young and old, long-time and recently met, and many wonderful and kind neighbors who always checked on her.
Maddy’s family would like to thank everyone at St. Joe’s D3, and everyone she encountered at the Arnot-Ogden Medical Center, especially Wendy Spady and Dr. Bakillah in the emergency department.
Family and friends will be received at Caywood’s Funeral Home & Gardens, 1126 Broadway St. Southport/Elmira on Friday, April 14, 2023, between 10 a.m. to Noon. Memorial services will follow at 12:15 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Madelynne’s memory to the Sayre Historical Society, PO Box 311, Sayre, PA 18840 or the Bradford County Historical Society, 109 Pine Street Towanda, PA 18848.