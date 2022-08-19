James Donald Sprowls, passed away peacefully on Aug. 12, 2022.
Born in 1951 to Donald and Barbara (Grunewald) in New Kensington PA, he graduated from Burrell Senior High School in 1969. He attended The Pennsylvania State University, earning a bachelors in Animal Science and a Masters of Agriculture with a specialty in Entomology. Known for his attention to detail and precision machining, Jim worked for NC Industries for several years before starting his own business, JD Machining, in 1987. He never lost his love for insects, spending many hours collecting them with his family. Jim’s main hobby was beekeeping and his honey was sold at many local farms and cafes in the area. He also enjoyed outdoor sports including camping, hiking, white water rafting, and rock climbing. Jim spent his retirement traveling, especially with the Waverly High School band and Spanish club, as well as the Boy Scouts. He was a decorated member of the Scouts and taught many different programs including Wood Badge, one of the highest leader accomplishments in scouting.
Jim is predeceased by his parents, his brother W. Alfred and his wife Marcene.
Jim is survived by his children Sara (Charles Donaghy) and David (Keeley Lowell), his granddaughter Kaylea Donaghy, his siblings Janet (Richard) Thom, Elaine (Joe) Spana, sister-in-law Darlene Sprowls, brother-in-law A. Benjamin (Margaret) Farrell, as well as many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday Sept. 18, at 10 a.m. at the VFW, 932 W Lockhart St. Sayre PA 18840.