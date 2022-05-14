William “Bill” Harris, 68, of Sayre, PA, passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

He was born on Oct. 22, 1953, in Towanda, PA, the son of the late Charles and Mary Ann (Ryan) Harris.

Bill was a past member of the Sayre Fire Department, Engine Company #1, and the Sayre ELKS Lodge #1148.

He is predeceased by his mother Mary Ann Harris.

William is survived by his brother and sister-in-law James and Linda Harris, special cousin Teresa and other nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A Memorial Mass will be scheduled for a later date. The family is being assisted by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, PA.

For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook, send condolences, or flowers may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.

