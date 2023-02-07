Phyllis Mae Randall, 86, of Asylum Township, PA passed away Saturday morning, February 4, 2023, at the Guthrie Towanda Skilled Nursing Unit, North Towanda Township, PA.
Phyllis was born at home in Wellsboro, PA on December 11, 1936, the daughter of Arden Erway and Clare (Reese) Erway.
Phyllis was a graduate of Wellsboro High School and was employed by the Commonwealth Telephone Company in Wellsboro and Dallas, PA for 30 years until her retirement. Phyllis was a member of the Litchfield United Methodist Church and Order of Eastern Star Chapter No. 498, LeRaysville, PA.
She greatly enjoyed attending church, Bible Study, traveling, vegetable gardening, and playing Bingo.
Phyllis is survived by her husband, Miles R. Randall Sr., daughter, Peggy Sheets of Rome, PA, grandson, Cory Horning of Wellsboro, PA, her sister, Betty McCoy of Houston, TX, stepchildren, Faith (Fred) Towner, Lisa (Al) Canfield, Laurie (Lee) Brown, Miles Randall Jr. (Lisa), Reva (Mark) Shaw, Mike (Candy) Randall, Connie Grant-Randall, as well as many step grandchildren and step great grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her parents, Phyllis was predeceased by a son, Donald Horning and daughter, Melissa Frank.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, February 9th, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Litchfield United Methodist Church, 2759 Litchfield Road, Sayre, PA with Rev. Jon Austin officiating.
The family will receive friends Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church.
Order of Eastern Star Chapter No. 498, LeRaysville will hold a Service of Remembrance Thursday at 10:45 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Towner Hill Cemetery, Rome Township, PA.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, Towanda, PA.