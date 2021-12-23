Randy R. Benjamin, 65, of Waverly, N.Y., passed away on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital with his family by his side.
He was born on Sept. 4, 1956 in Waverly, N.Y., the son of the late Ralph and Alice (Raymond) Benjamin.
Randy previously owned his own business, “RRB,” that specialized in office equipment, and went on to retire from Waverly School District. He enjoyed spending his summers boating, especially on Keuka and Cayuga lakes, surrounded by his family. He always made sure to attend everything and anything that his grandchildren were a part of. Randy will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother.
He is predeceased by his grandson Austin Campbell, sister Sandra Myers, brother Leslie “Claude” Benjamin, father-in-law and mother-in-law Al and Agnes Kraus, and sister-in-law Ann Kraus.
Randy is survived by his wife of 44 years, Mary K. (Kraus) Benjamin, daughter Cheryl Benjamin, granddaughters Rebecca Campbell, Allison Campbell, and Kiley Stillman, grandson Carter Stillman, sister Cynthia (Benjamin) Moore and her husband, Richard, brothers-in-law John Kraus and his wife, Patti, William “Bill” Kraus, Joseph Kraus and his wife, Paula, and Mike Kraus, several nieces, nephews, and cousins, special cousins Patrick and Sherri Murphy, and special friends Jerry Arnold and his companion, Patty Chamberlain, and Tom and Rosemary Anthony.
A Time of Visitation will be held for family and friends on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021 from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. at Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. A Celebration of Life service will follow at the funeral home at 12 p.m. with the Rev. Paula Kraus officiating.
Burial will follow in St. James Cemetery.
The family is being cared for by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made in Randy’s memory to Guthrie Cardiac Rehabilitation, Floor #4, 1 Guthrie Square, Sayre, PA 18840.