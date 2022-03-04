Barbara D. Bean, 79, of Athens, PA, died on Monday, Feb. 28. She was born June 2, 1942 in Stroudsburg, PA, the daughter of Joseph and Sharlene Bogutski.
Barb is predeceased by her parents, her brother, Tommy Bogutski, and her loving husband, Robert J. Bean. They shared 53 years of marriage until Bob’s death in 2014.
Barb graduated from Athens High School, Class of 1960. Afterwards, she worked for years as a Supervisor at Penn York Opportunities, an organization that she always held dear to her heart. Barb had served on the Board of Directors, there, as well. Later, Barb worked at Art Reagan Jewelry, very much enjoying her interactions with the staff and customers. She eventually found her true “calling” after being hired as a Switchboard Operator for Guthrie Medical Center. Barb loved the job and it suited her well, as she enjoyed talking to, and getting to know everyone. She retired from full-time employment in 2004.
Barb’s love for animals was evident to all. She had many pets through the years, would frequently feed homeless animals, and carried treats with her for any strays she might encounter on the street. Because of her love for animals, her favorite Saint was Francis of Assisi.
Barbara is survived by her three children: Cindy (Marc) Fontaine, David Bean, Brian (Mary) Bean; four grandchildren: Alicia Spezialetti, Dominic Spezialetti, Chad (Samantha) Bean (with daughter Lauren), and Tonya Bean; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and many special friends.
The family would like to extend their deepest thanks to the staff at Athens Health and Rehabilitation, where Barb resided the last few months.
Visitation will be Tuesday, March 8 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a service at 1 p.m., at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home, 225 S. Main St, Athens PA. Interment to follow at the Orange Hill Cemetery, Litchfield, PA.
Those who wish to remember Barbara in a special way may make gifts in her memory to the Animal Care Sanctuary, PO Box A, East Smithfield, PA 18817, or online via the following URL: