Patricia A. “Patsy” Volpe, 88, of Waverly passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at Elderwood in Waverly.
She was predeceased by her parents, Wayne and Lillian Morse Ferguson; her husband, Gerald Volpe; her sister, Barbara (Phog) Allen; her niece, Kathy Allen; her grandson, Alex Wayne Volpe; and her great grandson, Michael Alexander Volpe.
Patsy is survived by her children, Wayne (Dawn) Volpe of Waverly and Nancy (Michael) LaDue of Athens; grandchildren, Julie (Jeff) Volpe, Beth (Quent) Strandburg, Vanessa (Brett) Woodring; great grandchildren, Nathan and Carly Volpe, Andrew Strandburg, Emma Strandburg and Nora Strandburg; and nephews, Greg (Donna) Allen and Gary (Karen) Allen.
Patsy was born in Elmira and graduated from Horseheads High School in the class of 1951. She went on to graduate from Alfred State with her associates degree in secretarial. Her and husband, Gerald, moved to Waverly where they lived and raised a family. Patsy worked for over 20 years at MetLife in Waverly. She enjoyed golf, playing cards, trips to the casino, traveling and excelled at cooking. She was well known for her Christmas Parties. She was a very social person who enjoyed spending time with her friends.
A time of calling will be held on Sunday, March 6, 2022 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y. A graveside service will be held in the spring at Glenwood Cemetery in Waverly. Memorial donations may be made in Patsy’s name to the Alex Volpe Memorial Award, Waverly Central Schools, 15 Fredrick St., Waverly, NY 14892. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Patsy’s family may visit the funeral home’s Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.