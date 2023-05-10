Richard J Collins, 86, of Barton, passed away at his home on May 6, 2023, following a period of declining health.
He is survived by his wife, Valeria (Marosa) Collins, his children: Michael Collins, Frederick (Christine) Collins, and Patricia (Chad) Brown; stepchildren: Laszlo Matos, Jr, Erica (Mike) Struble; siblings: Kenneth Collins and Joan Kroboth; his cherished grandchildren: Amy (Joe) Rafferty, Jason Collins, Natalie (David) Coleman, Megan (Jeremy) Pyhtila, Jessica (Steve) Moore, Seth (Lauren) Collins, Sadie Collins, Ryan (Sarah) Collins, Erin (Dondi) Harner, Chloe Collins (Matt Wieckhorst), David and Sean Matos, Champayne (Richard) Savage III, Levi Struble; 11 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents Floyd and Edna Collins and his son Alan Collins.
Dick retired as an Aerospace Equipment Specialist from IBM Owego following more than 30 years of service. He was a member of St. Patrick Church, Owego; had a zest for life and was an outdoor enthusiast, enjoying hunting, trapping and fishing. He was also a talented woodworker and a NY Yankees, Knicks and Giants fan.
His family will receive friends on Friday, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the MacPherson Funeral Home in Newark Valley. Immediately following at 1:30 p.m., he will be laid to rest in the family plot in Hope Cemetery.
For those wishing memorial contributions may be directed to the Tioga Center Fire Dept. or Emergency Squad in memory of Richard J Collins. His on-line guestbook may be signed at macphersonfh.com