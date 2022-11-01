Andrew C. Woehrel, Jr., Age 84, of Elmira, NY passed away Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at the Robert Packer Hospital. Andy was born March 21, 1938, in Elizabeth, NJ, son of the late Andrew C. Woehrel. He was retired and previously was self-employed in construction and the owner of the Plantation Motel for many years. He was a member of the Ridgebury Sportsman Club and enjoyed hunting, antiques, singing country music, antique automobiles, and birdwatching.
Andy is survived by his loving companion Jean Hockstaff of Gillett, PA, a daughter Nancy (Louis) DiBonaventura of Elkins Park, PA, two sons, Andrew C. Woehrel, III, of Alburtis, PA, Mark Woehrel of Ft. McCoy, FL., his three grandchildren, Andrew C. Woehrel IV, Daniel DiBonaventura, Louis DiBonaventura, brother, Frank (Brenda) Woehrel of Rock Hill, SC, sister, Helen Butler of CA, and his canine pal, Bear Dog, several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Andy was predeceased by his parents and his son Glenn Woehrel.
Family and friends are invited to call on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Roberts Funeral Home, inc. 279 Main Street, Wellsburg, NY 14894. His funeral service will be held at the conclusion of calling hours at 2 p.m. with Pastor Faith Bogden officiating. Interment will follow in Fitzsimmons Cemetery, Southport, NY.
Memorials in Andy’s memory may be made to the Chemung County SPCA 2435 NY-352, Elmira, NY 14903.