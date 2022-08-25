Armond A. Cortez, 18, of Waverly, NY, died after being struck on the road while taking one of his long walks on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022.
He was born on July 8, 2004, in Sayre, PA, the son of Joel Cortez and the late Sarah Shaffer.
Armond loved spending time with his family, especially his sister Amaya, and hanging out with his friends. He loved all animals and taking long walks. He enjoyed all types of music, playing video games, and watching horror movies.
He is predeceased by his mother; Sarah Shaffer, his maternal grandfather; Les Shaffer and maternal aunt; Mona Dowie.
Armond is survived by his maternal grandmother; Katherine Shaffer, father; Joel Cortez, sisters; Amaya Southworth and Joyelle Cortez, brothers; Jadyn Terkoski and Akeem Cortez, maternal uncle and aunt; Les and Tayna Shaffer, several paternal aunts and uncles, close cousins; Kesley Shaffer and Leslee Shaffer, many paternal nieces and nephews, several other cousins, his girlfriend; Kaylynn Austin, and best friends; Andrew Babcock and Jake Myers. He will be missed by all those who knew and loved him.
At the request of the family, there will be no services at this time. The family is being assisted by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, PA.
Memorial donations may be made in Armond’s name to Stray Haven Humane Society, 194 Shepard Road, Waverly, NY 14892.