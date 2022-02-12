Janice Sheppard, age 86, of Waverly, NY, passed away Feb. 5, at Oak Hill Manor, Ithaca, NY. She was born Jan. 17, 1936 in Sayre, Pa, to Raymond and Grace Howe. She spent her first few years living in Towanda, PA, until her family moved to Elmira, NY. She spent most of her adult life living in Lowman, NY, until moving to Waverly a few years ago.
Janice graduated from Elmira Free Academy in 1954 and later in life, went back to school and received her associates degree from Corning Community College. She married Herbert Sheppard in December of 1954 and moved to Germany, where he was stationed in the Army. She had a few jobs through the years, the most recent was for the Elmira YWCA’s Women’s Breast Health Program, something that was close to her heart, as she was a breast cancer survivor. Janice was an avid reader and loved to cook for her family. She adored her grandchildren and went to as many of their events as possible. She loved animals and hated to see them hurt in any way. She was a member of the Waverly Christian and Missionary Alliance church, where she had been an assistant sunday school teacher for many years.
Janice is survived by her sons, Mark Sheppard, at home, Dean (Betsy) Sheppard of Waverly, and Scott Sheppard of Horseheads; daughter Karen (Dan) Williams of Horseheads; daughter-in-law Dawn Sheppard of Columbia Cross Roads, PA; grandchildren Josh, Zack, Katie, Rachel, Chad, Jake, Cole, and Riley; great-grandchildren, Alicia, Natalie, Josiah, Brody, Presley, and Carter; sister Belva Howe of Elmira; special niece Sonya Lane as well as several other nieces and nephews.
Janice was predeceased by her parents; brother and sister-in-law Fred and Darlene Howe; brother and sister-in-law Robert and Bette Howe and sister and brother-in-law Delores and Paul Sheppard.
There will be a celebration of life service on March 12 at 3 p.m. at the Waverly Christian and Missionary Alliance Church.
Memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in Janice’s name.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Janice’s family may do so as thomascremationfuneralservice.com.