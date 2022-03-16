Duane M. Chapman, 85, of Athens, PA, passed away on March 12, 2022.
He was born on Dec. 5, 1936, in Towanda Township, the son of the late Manley and Thelma (Hartford) Chapman.
Duane served in the US Navy and was honorably discharged in 1957. He then went to work at Ingersoll Rand in Painted Post for 38 years until his retirement. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and “tinkering” with engines both large and small. Duane could be found at the stockyards most Monday mornings or an auction on Saturdays.
Duane is survived by his children Keith (Kathy) Chapman, Sharon (Richard) Rothfuss, and Kevin (Stephanie) Chapman, grandchildren Matthew, Christina (Joshua), Amanda, Breanne (Greg), Manley, and Lindsey (Eric), 17 great grandchildren and his brother Earl. Also surviving are extended family Tammy (Colin) Miller and Jay (Laura) Finch, and long-time friend Bill Murphy.
He is predeceased by his long-time loving companion Phyllis Finch on Jan. 2, 2021, great grandchildren Brian and Lily Stotler, siblings Norma Nagle, David Chapman, Stanley Chapman, Serle Chapman, and Vivian Carr.
Family and friends may call Friday, March 18, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home at 1pm with the Rev. Linda Rogers officiating.
Burial will follow in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, PA.