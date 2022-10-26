Larry Eugene Ward passed away at the age of 85 at home on Oct. 25, 2022 in Waverly, NY.
He was born in Rome, NY on Feb. 28, 1937. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Beverly Jean Ward; his three children, Cheryl Hickey (Jody) of Cumming, Georgia, Thomas Ward (Laurie) of Highland, New York and Joel Ward of Vestal, New York; his brothers, Newell Ward (Pat) and Donald Ward (Pat); and his sisters, Barbara DeGolyer (Richard) and Joyce Hayduk (Donald).
Larry’s loving extended family included five grandchildren, Erica Opitz (Eric), Ryan Hickey (Rachel), Andrew Ward (Emily), Shannon Ward and Courtney Weaver (Sean); and eight great grandchildren, Alexa, Juliana, Jack, Eleanora, Theo, Iris, Ivy and Magnolia.
Larry was an active member of the Waverly United Methodist Church and the Lion’s Club of Waverly. He was a devoted father, grand-father, and great-grand-father, plus a life-long Yankee fan and avid golfer.
A time of calling will be held on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York with Rev. Cindy Schulte officiating.
For those unable to attend the service we will Live Stream the service at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Elmira. Memorial donations may be made in Larry’s name to Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung Street, Waverly, NY 14892.
Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Larry’s family may visit the Blauvelt Funeral Home Facebook page or at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com