Cindy Allis, our caring mother, grandmother, sister and friend passed away on May 21, 2022 at the age of 67, in Everett, Washington. She was born in Sayre, PA on June 22, 1954 and made the Pacific Northwest her home for the last 30 years.
Cindy’s greatest loves were family, animals and the great outdoors. She enjoyed going on adventures near and far to see the beauty of this world with her daughters, grandson, and partner. She equally appreciated the simple pleasure of a walk through the woods with her dogs at her side.
She approached her battle with cancer with the same positive outlook that she applied to life in general. No matter the challenge, she often said that everything will work out for the best and be alright. She courageously accepted the outcome of her disease and passed away peacefully surrounded by her family.
Cindy leaves behind her daughters, Jennifer (Roberta Santos) Allis of Chandler, AZ, Jessica Allis of Lake Stevens, WA, her grandson Blakelee Ranard of Lake Stevens, WA, sisters Juanita Austin and Donna Reeder and brother Victor McIntire all of Waverly, NY and former spouse Larry Allis of Temple, TX. She was preceded in death by her partner Jeffrey Hands of Clinton, WA, her brother Gerald McIntire of Waverly, NY, and her parents Kenneth and Betty McIntire of Sayre, PA.
Given Cindy’s life-long love of animals, in lieu of flowers please make a donation in Cindy’s name to your favorite animal welfare organization. She would be delighted to know that you helped an animal.